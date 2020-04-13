Mohammad Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Exchange says the fund will be used for humanitarian efforts. Image Credit:

Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, has announced Dh5 million contribution to fight against coronavirus.

The donation is part of its commitment to support the preventive measures UAE’s leadership has been taking to combat the novel Coronavirus. The donation will support the humanitarian aid and those on the front-line of the COVID-19 relief efforts, says a press release on Monday.

Commenting on the contribution, Mohammad Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Exchange, said, “We are facing an unprecedented challenge today and we need to stand together as one community from individuals to corporations to fight this global pandemic.”

Al Ansari Exchange, he added, is committed to showing its unity as it pledges to support the government’s efforts, its citizens and its residents, during this difficult situation. “We have seen every level of society and industry being massively affected by the situation, that is why we encourage more corporations to join us to take part in supporting the preventive measures in order to protect our community and those affected by Covid-19,” he said.

Al Ansari Exchange says that it has implemented extra safety and hygiene measures in all its operating branches to ensure customers can continue to receive their wages and send crucial remittances in a safe and secure environment.