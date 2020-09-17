COVID-19 tests, wristbands for international arrivals, unless heading to another emirate

A drive-thru COVID-19 screening centre in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic has clarified the quarantine guidelines for international travellers returning to Abu Dhabi.

Passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi

Passengers arriving to the UAE through Abu Dhabi will be subject to the following procedures:

Undergo a PCR test for COVID-19

Register under quarantine system and receive an electronic tracking wristband at the border or entry point

Electronic wristband must be worn for 14 days in self-quarantine

Undergo a PCR test on Day 12

Once a negative COVID-19 result is received, the wristband will be removed on Day 14.

Passengers arriving in another emirate, then travelling to Abu Dhabi

On the other hand, passengers who arrive in the UAE through other emirates, then travel to Abu Dhabi, will be subject to other procedures.

If they have spent less than 14 days in another emirate after arrival in the UAE, they have to:

Undergo a PCR test for COVID-19 at the Abu Dhabi border

Register under quarantine system and receive an electronic tracking wristband at the border or entry point

They may deduct the number of days spent in other emirates after arriving in the UAE from the required self-quarantine period. For example, if you spend two days in another emirate, then you have to spend only 12 days in self-quarantine in Abu Dhabi.

Passengers may enter Abu Dhabi via approved border procedures, and after required tests. Image Credit: Seha

Undergo a PCR test on Day 12

Once a negative COVID-19 result is received, the wristband will be removed on Day 14.

If they have spent more than 14 days in another emirate after arrival in the UAE, they:

Need not quarantine upon travelling to Abu Dhabi

Passengers may enter Abu Dhabi via approved border procedures, and after required tests. As announced earlier, this means that they must present a negative PCR or DPI test with 48-hour validity at the Abu Dhabi border, then undergo a PCR test on the sixth day of consecutive stay in Abu Dhabi.

Quarantine location

On arrival in Abu Dhabi, health authorities will evaluate the most appropriate location for quarantine. This may be at home, in a hotel or in accommodation provided by the authorities.

Violations penalised

Violating these procedures will result in penalties and fines, as outline by the Attorney General.

Requirements to travel to Abu Dhabi for people heading to other emirates

In order to travel to Abu Dhabi from outside the UAE, passengers must undergo a PCR test within 96 hours before arriving in Abu Dhabi.

If this test is negative, and the person arrives in Abu Dhabi, they must take a DPI test upon arrival.

On the other hand, those who do not conduct a PCR test with 96-hour validity before landing in Abu Dhabi will have to undergo a PCR test upon landing. Individuals have to wait at the entry point or airport until the test result is received.