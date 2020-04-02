With more security cameras and radars installed, Sharjah Police aims to offer residents better security and protection in terms of prevention and detection of crime. Image Credit: Courtesy: Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police on Wednesday said the police will monitor all vehicles caught by radar devices along the streets of the emirate during the period when the national sterilisation programme is underway between 8pm and 6am till April 5.

Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said the leadership is currently analysing the number of vehicles caught by radar devices to determine whether their owners are among the exempt groups because of the nature of their work.

As many as 9,000 vehicles were caught by the radars since their activation. But Major General Al Shamsi said they could not count them all as violations as it remained to be seen whether these vehicles were on essential service duty or not.

Sharjah Police have activated radars and deployed more than 120 patrols to catch motorists who violate the stay-at-home directives during the National Sterilisation Programme.