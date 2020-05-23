Image Credit: Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday confirmed the two groups of people who must quarantine at home.

People who test positive for COVID-19, or who have been in close contact to someone who has contracted the coronavirus, must stay home and self-isolate until their next test.

Breaking this home quarantine will result in a Dh50,000 fine. A second such violation will increase the fine to Dh100,000, or a prison term will be imposed that could extend upto six months.

In order to ensure that that they are complying with quarantine requirements, patients who test positive must wear electronic wristbands distributed by resting centres, and also download the Al Hosn app on their smartphones after being notified of the test result via text message or call.

The wristband will only be removed after the patient tests negative twice. COVID-19 positive patients who do not use the wristband, and those who do not download and register on the app, will fined Dh10,000, as will those who lose or destroy the wristband or disrupt the network connectivity.

In addition, those who destroy the wristband will have to bear the cost of replacing the device.