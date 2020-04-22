Eman Ibrahim Zaghab Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: Eman Ibraheim, a Palestinian public health nurse in Ajman, has died of COVID 19. Gulf News has learnt.

Social media users took to Twitter to pay their condolences, describing her as a “very respected member of the health work team”. They also called her a kind mother and sister.

The Emirates Nursing Association in a post mourned the death of the nurse and described her as a martyr. The deceased was very popular among her colleagues.

The post said: “The Emirates Nursing Association extends its deepest condolences to the family of nurse Eman Ibraheim who died of COVID-19. May her soul rest in peace.”

Colleagues and relatives also paid rich tributes to the nurse.

The nurse’s son @M_ISSA97 tweeted on April 20 at 11.47pm that his mother had died. He said, “Where did you go and leave me, my sweet mother, from today my life is (an) end.”

Another tweet said: “She always said that she was so blessed to have the role of a nurse which she absolutely loved because she wanted to feel like she could make a difference - and you did, Areema, you will be very sadly missed.”

A third tweet said, “Eman Ibrahim Zaghab, the first healthcare professional (NURSE) who died due to #COVIDー19 in #UAE. God bless her soul and may she rest in peace.”