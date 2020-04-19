The facade of the Dubai Court. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Courts has announced it will resume court hearings remotely from Sunday April 19, for all court levels.

In a statement it said that the public can attend the sessions through video-conference at the court levels (Cassation, Appeal and First Instance) from the comfort of their own home.

Screenshots of virtual sessions that can be 'attended' Image Credit: Supplied

The Judges, court clerks, lawyers and case parties can attend the virtual hearings between 8:30am to 10am in a step to ease the procedures during the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The hearings will include all kinds of cases except criminal.