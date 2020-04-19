Dubai: Dubai Courts has announced it will resume court hearings remotely from Sunday April 19, for all court levels.
In a statement it said that the public can attend the sessions through video-conference at the court levels (Cassation, Appeal and First Instance) from the comfort of their own home.
The Judges, court clerks, lawyers and case parties can attend the virtual hearings between 8:30am to 10am in a step to ease the procedures during the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The hearings will include all kinds of cases except criminal.
People can log in to Dubai Courts website and check the list of daily hearings and pick their scheduled hearing before clicking on a camera icon to take them to the virtual court.