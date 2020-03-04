The Indian Consulate in Dubai denied reports that the Indian government has imposed coronavirus-related travel restrictions on people flying to the UAE. Image Credit: Istock

Dubai: No travel restrictions have been imposed on people traveling from India to the United Arab Emirates, the Indian mission in Dubai clarified on Wednesday.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai denied reports that India has imposed coronavirus-related travel restrictions on people flying to the UAE.

“There is no specific advisory against travel to UAE due to coronavirus. However, many events have been postponed & schools have been shut for 4 weeks starting March 8. We would suggest you should keep an eye on advisories issued by both India & UAE,” the consulate’s official Twitter handle responded to a tweep’s query.

The mission, however, urged Indian expats in the emirates to keep an eye on official advisories issued by both India and UAE.