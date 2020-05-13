Dubai: More than 500 shops have reopened in Dubai’s Gold Souk following the coronavirus sterilisation campaign, it was announced on Wednesday.
In a tweet from Dubai Media Office, a video showed customers returning to the Gold Souk with the message “Gold Souk in Dubai welcomes visitors once again amid stringent precautionary measures in place to ensure safety of visitors and workers.”
The tweet read, “More than 500 shops in Gold Souk reopen following comprehensive sterilization campaign, and amid strict precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being. #Dubai.”