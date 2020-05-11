1 of 15
On a clear day at Burj Khalifa Dubai
Image Credit: Silvana Cominelli/Gulf News reader
2 of 15
The dusky sky in Al Khan Sharjah
Image Credit: Reena Lopez/Gulf News reader
3 of 15
Dubai skyline with colourful clouds
Image Credit: Philippe Deray/Gulf News reader
4 of 15
Silhouette of Dubai from International City
Image Credit: Sumesh Joshua Mathai/Gulf News reader
5 of 15
A cloudy day in Ajman
Image Credit: Duaa Fathima Khan/Gulf News reader
6 of 15
Sunrise in Dubai
Image Credit: Nitin Kumar/Gulf News reader
7 of 15
Pleasant evening in Umm Al Quwain
Image Credit: Duaa Fathima Khan/Gulf News reader
8 of 15
Cotton candy skies of Umm Al Quwain
Image Credit: Duaa Fathima Khan/Gulf News reader
9 of 15
Beautiful sky in Dubai
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
10 of 15
The dark waters of Ajman
Image Credit: Duaa Fathima Khan/Gulf News reader
11 of 15
Peacefulness and calmness in the country
Image Credit: Qavi Ansari/Gulf News reader
12 of 15
Ray of hope in Al Khawaneej Dubai
Image Credit: Azharul Islam/Gulf News reader
13 of 15
Beautiful day in Umm Al Quwain
Image Credit: Duaa Fathima Khan/Gulf News reader
14 of 15
Cloudy sky in Sharjah
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
15 of 15
Sunset in Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader