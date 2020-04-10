Residents have been urged to buy medicines online Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Residents across the UAE can now have medicines delivered to their homes by simply emailing the concerned health facility.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) urged residents to take advantage of the services during the coronavirus pandemic.

“For your safety, you can now order your medications from medical facilities via email,” the MoHAP tweeted today.

It also urged residents to order enough regularly taken medicines to last them for a three-month period.

Various hospitals across the UAE have already launched a number of platforms to facilitate the delivery of prescription medications.

In Ras Al Khaimah too

In cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah Medical District - Saqr Hospital, Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority has launched the medicine delivery initiative to patients in various regions of Ras Al Khaimah. The authority has provided a number of vehicles that operate daily to serve hospital patients from 1pm until 9pm. This initiative aims to facilitate the process of obtaining health services for patients in order to make them happy and avoid going to hospitals. In addition, it aims to reduce the pressure on the medical staff.