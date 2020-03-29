The Meydan Hotel Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Meydan Hotels and Hospitality has decided to temporarily close The Meydan Hotel and Bab Al Shams Desert Resort and Spa, in light of ongoing measures by the UAE government to guard against the spread of coronavirus, it was announced on Sunday.

A statement read, “With people encouraged to stay home and practice social distancing, our main priority is to safeguard the well-being of our community therefore both properties will remain closed from 26 March until 15 April 2020. All facilities, including the swimming pool, gym, spa and restaurants will be closed. The Meydan Grandstand event operations will also be temporarily closed.”

All customers who have placed bookings with the two hotels will be given the option to change their booking for a later date, receive a full refund or be recommended to other hotels in the surrounding area.

“Meydan Hotels and Hospitality is devoted to ensuring the health and safety of its staff, residents and visitors and is adhering to the Government’s regulations and directives,” the statement added. “It will use the following two weeks to deep clean, refresh amenities and make product improvements to provide guests with unmatched services and experiences upon reopening. Henceforth, Meydan Hotels and Hospitality remains vigilant and will be monitoring the situation in order to support and update our employees and the community.”

Mohamed Shawky, Hotel Manager, at The Meydan Hotel said: “These are incredibly difficult times for us all. While we are temporarily closing our doors with a heavy heart, we know that this is the right decision to ensure the health and safety of our community. We are working very closely with local authorities as the situation evolves and very much look forward to reopening our doors next month. In the meantime, we urge everyone to stay home, stay safe and make healthy choices.”