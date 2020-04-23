A look at the new protocols issued by Dubai Economy

Dubai Economy issues guidelines to reopen day care facilities among other social welfare services

Dubai: Day care centres, shelters for children and care homes for the elderly and persons with determination (PWD) are among the social welfare services that are set to resume soon as per the latest guidelines issued by the Dubai Economy.

Women's shelters, juvenile centres, rehabilitation and autism centres have also been covered under Dubai Economy’s latest guidelines for the reopening of sectors in the emirate.

In a section devoted to “Social Welfare Services”, the guidelines, however, clarified that clubs for the elderly, PWDs, counselling and social services have been excluded for now. Dubai Economy stressed these sectors can continue to operate remotely.

According to the guidelines, new admissions to day care centres and other facilities falling under Social Welfare Services will have to undergo screening tests and quarantine. Anyone entering these facilities too will have to undergo temperature screening checks. An isolation room must be made available. All employees and visitors are mandated to wear masks at all times in the facility. Non-compliance will lead to denial of entry to facility.

24 hour office sanitisation

All common areas of the office and building premises including toilets must be cleaned after each use and entrance areas sanitised. Pantries must remain closed (with the exception to those facilities with residential care).

Entrance health checks

- Anyone entering the facility including staff and visitors will have to undergo temperature screening and checks.

- New admission to any of the centres will be required to undergo tests and be quarantined if necessary.

- The facility must have provision for masks and hand sanitisers.

- All employees, visitors are mandated to wear masks at all times in the facility from entry. Non-compliance will lead to denial of entry to facility.

- Hand sanitisers to be installed in the premises.

- Purchase of masks and sanitisations to be managed by building management / companies.

- There will be limited visitation by close family at centres for the elderly and PWDs.

Physical distancing of two meters

- The facilities have to maintain a two-metre distancing measure in all common areas, including elevators, service desks and customer service.

- Occupancy in the premises has be 30 per cent.

- Offices have to maintain staff occupancy levels at 30 per cent while the rest will have to work from home.

- No high risk individual must be present at work.

Office working hours

- Building and office hours not to exceed eight hours daily.

- No more than five people should be at a meeting with 2 metre social distancing maintained.

- No gatherings are permitted inside.