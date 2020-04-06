Haris TC Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: A 38-year-old Indian expat from the state of Kerala has died of a “COVID-19 viral infection” in Ajman, his colleagues said on Monday.

Haris T.C, a PRO with an supermarket in Ajman, was admitted with pneumonia to a private hospital in the emirate on March 31. He passed away on Monday, according to his colleagues.

“He had fever three days before he got admitted,” one of them told Gulf News.

“He didn’t have any other underlying health conditions earlier as far as we know. Doctors said he had pneumonia. He developed breathing difficulties in the past two days. The hospital informed the company that he tested positive yesterday. He passed away in the wee hours this morning,” he added.

His family members in Kannur district of Kerala have been informed about the death, the colleagues said.

Young father

“I am lost for words,” said another friend on a WhatsApp voice note.

“Nobody knew it was this bad. His wife is pregnant. He has small children. It is heartbreaking for all of us. He had come to our shop just days ago and spent a lot of time with us. Everyone, please wash your hands and stay home and stay safe. Please take it seriously,” he said.

An administrator from the company said they are in the process of getting the office and accommodation where Haris worked and lived deep-cleaned and sanitised.

He said, “Two people who stay with him have already given their samples for tests. The company is sending all those who worked and interacted with him also for testing. He did not deal with customers directly.”

He said the company had been taking required precautions. However, he lamented that some customers are still being careless.

“Not all customers are taking enough precautions. We are doing our best. People are still not serious yet,” he added.

Death notification

According to the “death notification” issued by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, a copy of which is with Gulf News, the “direct cause” of Haris’ death was “cardiac arrest”; and the “actual cause” the “COVID-19 viral infection”. “Severe hypoxia and severe bilateral pneumonia” have been cited as other significant causes.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Monday afternoon said it had not yet been intimated about the death.

“We have not officially received any communication regarding this,” an official told Gulf News.