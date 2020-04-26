Total UAE cases now at 10,349, with 5 new deaths announced on Sunday

Image Credit: Seyyed Llata/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Another 536 people have tested positive coronavirus in the UAE, pushing to 10,349 the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced on Sunday.

Five more deaths from the novel virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 76.

According to the ministry, the deceased, who are of various nationalities, suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses coinciding with coronavirus, which resulted in complications that led to their death.

Recoveries

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 91 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking to 1,978 the total of patients recovered from the virus in the UAE.

The new coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 35,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.