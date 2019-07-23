Carakeat Cafeteria in Al Ain was shut down after insects were found in the kitchen. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A cafeteria was shut down in Al Ain on Monday after a large number of insects were found in the food preparation area.

The Abu Dhabi Food and Safety Authority (ADAFSA) issued a decision to temporarily close Carakeat Cafeteria in the Al Mutaredh area of Al Ain City, license number CN-1145625, for posing a risk to the public’s health.

A food control report released by ADAFSA said the food outlet had flouted health and safety rules previously, and had already been issued with three warnings prior to its closure.

"The report issued by the Food Control Authority stated that the establishment was ordered to close after they it was found to have repeatedly violated a number of health regulations, and for failing to rectify their mistakes and being unable to comply with the municipality’s health and safety code,” said Thamer Al Qasimi, director of Communications and Community Services Department at ADAFSA.

Al Qasimi explained that the temporary closure of the cafeteria will continue until the violations are corrected, and only then will it be allowed to reopen for business.

"The food establishment was closed because its food preparation area was contaminated with insects, and the cafeteria also failed to adhere to a high standard of food hygiene,” he said.

He pointed out that the cafeteria was first issued with a warning in January, followed by two more warnings in June and July.

Al Qasimi added that the order to temporarily shut down the food establishment comes within the framework of the ADFCA’s efforts to strengthen food safety in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.