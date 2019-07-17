A circular distributed to food outlets stated that flowers should not be added to meals

Food outlets in Dubai are no longer allowed to use flowers of petals as decoration or as part of a meal, according to Dubai Municipality.

Dubai: Restaurants will no longer be able to serve flowers or rose petals with food and beverages, according to a recent municipality circular.

The circular stated that it is prohibited to use flowers, roses or its petals as decoration or to be used as an ingredient with meals, according to the Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.

The circular explained that the flower ban was based on the decision of the National Committee for Food Safety, which prohibited the use of natural flowers and roses of all kinds with food and beverages provided to ensure the quality of meals offered in Dubai.

All food establishments were requested to comply with the rules with immediate effect.

Edible flowers

Although edible flowers have become a recent trend in the UAE, the use of rose petals as decoration on plates is not new.

Weed flowers and many edible flowers used for eating can be safely consumed, but to safeguard the health of consumers, food outlets should ensure that the flowers do not contain pesticides. Customers should also be aware of their allergic reactions to these flowers before consumption, said a report issued by the Journal of Experimental Agriculture International.