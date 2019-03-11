The Ministry of Environment has cleared up doubts about ‘harmful’ olive oil in the UAE

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment warned residents not to spread fake news about food products on social media. Image Credit: EPA

Dubai: Olive oil imported into the UAE are safe and do not pose any threat to consumers, assured the environment ministry.

In response to misinformation circulating across social networking sites about harmful olive oil, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCE) confirmed that it did not receive any complaints on any type of olive oil brands found in the country.

According to MoCCE’s figures, as many as 11.28 million litres of olive oil were imported to the UAE during the first half of 2018.

The authority urged residents to contact the relevant authorities to verify the authenticity of any information related to food brands or goods, and not to circulate fake news on social networking sites.

To report any concerns regarding the safety of food, residents can contact the ministry on its toll free number 800 3050.

“Exporting countries have to ensure that food exported to GCC countries are safe and suitable for human consumption, in addition to providing certificates that verify its safety,” said Majid Al Harbawi, Director of the Food Security Department at the ministry, who was quoted in the Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.

To determine the safety of goods entering the country, samples of the product are taken at border controls and tested for health risks.

Olive Oil is the 1012th most traded product and the 917th most complex product according to the Product Complexity Index (PCI).