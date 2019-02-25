Dubai: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has launched a microsite titled Gheras (Saplings) to raise public awareness and understanding of local plants.
Accessible via the ministry’s portal, www.moccae.gov.ae, the bilingual site aims to support the implementation of Cabinet Resolution No. 18 of 2018 on local plant farming and nature conservation through offering information on the species listed in the resolution that have adapted to the UAE’s arid environment.
The list of plants that are indigenous to the country comprises 72 species, including ghaf, acacia, henna, sidr, desert thorn, and caprifig. The microsite features the plants’ pictures, common and scientific names, botanical descriptions, and growing seasons, in addition to the location and contact information of the 54 government and private nurseries across the UAE that supply their seeds and saplings.
Dr Thani Bin Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “Through Gheras, the ministry seeks to raise public awareness of local plant species and ways to care for them. We aspire to step up community participation in the government’s drive to preserve local biodiversity and to protect and restore the natural habitats of local plants.”