Dubai: A Chinese man, who went to buy medicine for his mother from a new mall in Dubai, walked away with a brand new luxury car.
Rui Guo, went shopping at the newly-opened Nakheel Mall and won the car as part of the mall’s Dh1 million opening promotion, said a press release.
Rui, who has lived in Dubai for 15 years, said: “I popped in to the mall by chance to buy my mother some medicine.”
“When I found out I had won the Maserati I was overjoyed and emotionally overwhelmed. It’s the most unbelievable prize I’ve ever won. I will certainly be visiting the mall again.”
The Maserati was one of hundreds of prizes up for grabs for every shopper who spent Dh250 at the new mall located in Palm Jumeirah in the first few days after its opening.