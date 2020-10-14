Waseem Ashraf Qureshi, Entrepreneur and innovator Image Credit: Supplied

He is the youngest ever recipient of the National Science Award in Pakistan, receiving it at the age of 15. Subsequently receiving several similar accolades, entrepreneur and visionary, Waseem Ashraf Qureshi’s brilliance lies in using existing parts and materials (usually “off shelf”) and bringing efficiencies through innovative and creative software and hardware design. Operating in a resource-constrained environment in his early years, Qureshi has always believed that there is a better and affordable way of doing things.

The journey started in 1988 when Microtron Electronics, founded by Qureshi when he was just 16 years old — pioneered the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) revolution in Lahore, Pakistan. Qureshi started his career with the launch of the first indigenous UPS system in Pakistan through his company, Microtron Electronics.

He launched Powertron Electronics, an R&D company focused on developing technologies and products in high-end power electronics, primarily for military communication, surveillance and electronics applications. He was the founder CEO and inventor of the Car Tracking System. He developed and commercialised a GPS tracking system in 1994 that delivered car tracking and fleet management services to individual, corporate and government customers. To develop the GPS tracking system service, Qureshi partnered with Karachi Municipality Corporation and digitised the entire map of Karachi (similar to what Google Maps does now).

He sold the company to a group of investors, and it is now the largest vehicle tracking company in Pakistan operating under a new brand name. He is the co-founder, CEO and CTO of Kilowatt Labs, Inc., a company that manufactures and sells groundbreaking technologies with significant differentiation, into large, existing markets. The company has developed Sirius supercap storage, which is a non-chemical, degradation free, long-life, faster charging, safer and cheaper alternative to chemical batteries.

Sirius supercap storage can be used to power homes, factories, cars, UPS, boats, telecom towers, remote microgrids and every other application where batteries are being used.

Largest supercap plant, in Dubai

Sirius supercap storage has been developed entirely in the region, is deployed in 30 countries around the world including the Middle East, North America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia and Australasia, and is increasingly gaining market share in these markets. In late 2019 the company licensed the largest supercap storage manufacturing plant in the world in Dubai, which is now in production.

The company is now launching its storage range for EVs, with a charging time of 5-6 minutes (for a full charge), alongwith its unique charging station concept that enables high-speed charging without putting the grid capacity under pressure. The company is in discussions with investor groups to license charging infrastructure. Since Sirius supercap storage does not degrade, therefore has consistent capacity over its life of 20 years, Waseem has launched PERCO FZCO, an energy storage rental company. If a customer requires storage for backup in a home or a factory or wants to connect it to a diesel generator or a telecom tower, PERCO can offer the storage on rent.

Depending on the regulations of the territory, the storage can be rented, provided on lease-to-own or PPA structures, whatever suits the customer and is allowable in its jurisdiction. This removes the two main hurdles in deploying Sirius supercap storage (1) need for capex and (2) concerns over the performance of Sirius. The rental option is available in all territories where Kilowatt Labs has a distributor.