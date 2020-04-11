Jeuel G. Jomay Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: He was born on Easter Day in 2004 and died on Good Friday 2020. Jeuel G. Jomay, an Indian boy in the UAE, lost his seven-year-long battle with cancer a day before he turned 16 on April 11, his relatives said.

A grade 10 student of GEMS Millennium School in Sharjah, Jeuel breathed his last in American Hospital in Dubai, where he was admitted two weeks ago, his cousin told Gulf News.

She said the heartbroken family comprising his parents and two younger brothers wish to lay him to rest in their hometown in the state of Kerala.

“We are trying to do the procedures to fly him home. But everything is delayed a bit due to the coronavirus outbreak. Hopefully by the end of the week, we will be able to send him home.”

However, the bereaved family has been saddened more because they are not likely to get permission to fly along with his mortal remains because of flight restrictions due to COVID-19.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation. But, we are trying to come to terms with the reality and accept the fact that he is now in the heavenly abode. He was a boy with an extraordinary divine presence and had more spiritual knowledge than many of us elders.”

Jeuel’s aunt said he was a lively presence in the home, school and church.

“He was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his left leg seven years ago. He was okay for five years after the surgery and follow up treatment for that leg. But, it recurred in his right leg. He might have gone to the operation table 17 times. But he never complained of his pain or sufferings.”

She said Jeuel wished to be a saint “as most saints suffered a lot during their young days.”

“He had very deep knowledge in Bible and a quest to find answers to unusual questions from religious leaders.”

The pious boy, who has been dependent on wheel chair and crutches, also fulfilled his dream pilgrimage with family to Lourdes and Lisieux in France last August, she said.

Principal’s moving memoir

Teresa Varman, the principal and CEO of GEMS Millennium School, posted a moving memoir about the departed student on Friday.

“We are heartbroken about the passing of our very dear student, Jeuel Jomay of Grade 10B1 this morning. While we did know that he was slowly losing his battle with cancer, this news is nevertheless extremely hard to bear.”

“Jeuel is (it is very difficult to say this in the past tense) one of the bravest people I know. Despite the countless surgeries, his calm, angelic smile never left his face. The more he suffered, the more his gentle goodness shone through, and the closer to the Almighty he turned. He was unforgettable - he just left such a lasting impression with everyone he came in contact with - friends, teachers and support staff, medical staff - everybody! It was easy to see that Jeuel was extra special. A pure heart truly blessed by God’s grace.”

“Our hearts go out in deep sympathy to his bereaved family. To his mother, Ms Jensin Jomay, his indefatigable pillar of strength and who made it her mission to battle valiantly alongside Jeuel. To his father, Mr Jomay George and his brothers Julian (Grade 3) and Johan (Grade 8) who stayed strong even during the toughest of times. May God will hold you close and comfort as no other can! You are and will remain in our thoughts and prayers.”