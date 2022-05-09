Abu Dhabi: The body of an Abu Dhabi-based nurse who died on holiday in Oman recently was flown home to India on Monday.

Sheba Mary Thomas died in a road accident on May 1 in Haima, in Salalah region of Oman, where she had gone for the Eid Al Fitr break. She was 33.

On Monday, her body was flown home from Oman to her hometown of Cheppad in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Her family – husband Sajimon Raju, 35; daughter Evelyn Maria Saji, 5; and son Edvin Samuel Saji, 2; also flew home on Monday.

She will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

“Please pray for us. I will see my grandparents [back home]. Thank you,” said her daughter Evelyn.

Sheba (centre) with family Image Credit: Supplied

Sheba worked as a nurse at a private hospital in Abu Dhabi. She and her family were in a four-wheel-drive when the accident occurred. Her family and friends survived the accident.

Her paternal uncle Mathews Daniel, who travelled with the family for the final rites, said: “We will have prayers from Monday night for Sheba. On Tuesday afternoon the funeral will take place in Cheppad, our hometown. Sheba’s parents and close family and friends are waiting to see her to bid their final good-bye.”

‘She was a loving person’

He added that from 6am India time on Tuesday, a live coverage of the prayers and funeral will be telecast on YouTube.

Earlier, Gulf News spoke to Sheba’s father, P.D. Thomas, 70, a retired post master, who said he and his wife are unable to come to terms with the incident.