Dubai: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has revealed the Al Quoz Creative Zone incubator programme taking place from April 11 to May 17 with a wide range of workshops and activities aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and talent and enhancing the strength of the cultural and creative industries in Dubai. This is in line with the vision aimed at cementing Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent.

Khulood Khoory, Director of the Projects and Events Department at Dubai Culture, stressed the importance of the steps taken by the authority through the Al Quoz Creative Zone to support creatives by providing all requirements that enable them to express their ideas and projects, saying: “Al Quoz Creative Zone is characterised by its variety of creative models and inspiring ideas that contribute to achieving the dreams of talent and turning them into reality. At Dubai Culture, through the incubator programme, we seek to provide an appropriate and stimulating creative ecosystem for entrepreneurs. Through a series of workshops, we aim to motivate emerging entrepreneurs and provide them with the basics of planning to achieve their goals, ensuring the development of their projects and ideas, introducing them to business models, marketing strategies, methods of launching projects and the feasibility of opportunities. This all comes within the framework of cementing Dubai’s position and the uniqueness of its environment and its suitability for creatives in all fields.”