Dubai: An Australian national living in Abu Dhabi became the latest millionaire in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw held at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.
Forty-year old Riyaz T. said it was his first time participating in the draw, but the ticket (number 1452) he purchased online on February 26 was the lucky one that won $1 million (Dh3.67 million)
Riyaz has been a resident of Abu Dhabi for more than a year now, after moving from Sydney in Australia. He is a father of two and works at a hospital in Abu Dhabi. When asked how he learnt about the Dubai Duty Free promotion, he said: “I was actually browsing online for my daughter’s school project when an advertisement about the promotion popped up on screen that I accidently clicked. I checked it and decided to give it a try.”
Right decision
He further said: “I can’t believe that I won with my first-ever ticket to a Dubai Duty Free promotion. I think I made the right decision to give it a try on that day. This is a life changer. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free.”
Riyaz is the seventh Australian national to have won the $1 million prize since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.
Luxury vehicles winners
In the draws for luxury vehicles, Samir Fostock, a Saudi Arabian national based in Dubai, won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Donington Grey) car, while Tomor Ivanov, a Bulgarian national, won a BMW F 750 GS (Black/Yellow) motorbike.
Rinshad Ali, a 32-year-old Indian national based in Oman won a BMW R 1250 R (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, after having also won a motorbike (Indian Vintage Darkhorse Thunder Black Smoke) last month.