Dubai: Parking violators will no longer get a ticket posted on their vehicle windshield beginning on Sunday, March 28, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.
The RTA tweeted: “Starting Sunday, March 28, all paper parking violations will stop, and you will receive paperless violations via SMS & email instead, in a new, more environmentally friendly way.”
“Please make sure to update your mobile number and email in your traffic file by calling 8009090,” the RTA added.
Parking fines
According to RTA website, non-payment of parking tariff carries a fine of Dh150 while exceeding maximum parking hours and Exceeding parking time has a penalty of Dh100. Illegal parking and obstruction or misuse of parking facility will get a Dh200 fine while unauthorised use of special need parking has a Dh1,000 penalty. The complete list of parking violations and fines can be found on the RTA website.