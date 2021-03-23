Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday approved a five-year plan to increase the emirate’s trade exchange from Dh1.4 trillion to Dh2 trillion.
He endorsed Dubai’s new international trade roadmap that includes shipping and air routes that currently connected to more than 400 cities across the world. "We need to expand our network with 200 more cities in order to entrench the emirate’s role in international trade. Our destiny is to be the world’s main airport and harbor,” Sheikh Mohammed said.