“Sadin has been hospitalised several times. Apart from her stunted she has other physical [challenges], which means she has lived in a hospital longer than most other kids her age. You can imagine how much she has gone through, yet when you see her she is a bundle of energy. Positive, cheerful and happy. She is intelligent and goes to a regular school. I think alot of people would do well by imbibing just some of her positivity,” the teacher said.