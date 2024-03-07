A view of the Dubai skyline. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Question:

A questioner asks: I want to know the terms necessary according to the law in Dubai to establish a real estate company. Do I have the legal right upon establishing the company, in addition to mediating in buying and selling real estate, to rent a property in the name of the company and then re-rent it? Do I have the legal right to open this company without partners or a citizen sponsor? Is a bank guarantee required for such a company? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that:

The licence to practice real estate activity depends on the type of the activity you want to choose. Each type has its own terms. Sometimes you cannot mix several activities together and some activities can be mixed as per the Dubai Land Department and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. You should follow up with them for the exact terms and conditions for each type of activity.