Ajman Free Zone is dedicated to empowering Emirati women by providing them with essential resources, mentorship, and a supportive network to foster their entrepreneurial growth and leadership. This commitment, highlighted by Director General Ismail Al Naqi, emphasises the organisation's efforts to equip women with the tools necessary to enhance their roles and contributions to the economy.

“Celebrating Emirati women through events such as Emiratia is essential to acknowledge their impact, inspire future generations, and strengthen the UAE’s commitment to progress and inclusivity,” says Al Naqi.

Ajman Free Zone is the platinum sponsor of Emiratia, an exclusive event dedicated to celebrating the remarkable contributions and achievements of Emirati women on Emirati Women’s Day. Organised by Gulf News and Being She, the event will take place on August 28, 2024, from 4pm to 7pm at Raffles The Palm Dubai.

Within the inclusive environment of Ajman Free Zone, women thrive in various roles, including leadership positions. “We take pride in having over 47 per cent of our workforce composed of women from diverse nationalities,” notes Al Naqi. “Even in leadership roles, three of the major teams within our organisation are led by women. Our IT department, often seen as a male-dominated industry, is headed by a woman, showcasing the immense talent and capability of women in technology.”

Looking ahead, Al Naqi envisions an evolving role for free zones like Ajman Free Zone in supporting the growth of Emirati women entrepreneurs. “These zones are set to become even more crucial in empowering Emirati women entrepreneurs by offering specialised support, expanding access to international markets, and nurturing a vibrant, inclusive business environment for their success,” he says.

In a message to Emirati women aspiring to make their mark in the business world, Al Naqi encourages boldness and vision. “The UAE represents a unique example of women’s empowerment, with women excelling and showing leadership in various fields, actively participating in the nation's growth, development, and transformation. Believe in your vision, embrace challenges, and take bold steps. Your unique contributions can shape the future of the business world and inspire others to follow your lead.”

Emiratia will feature a series of enlightening panel discussions, inspirational keynote addresses, and impactful networking sessions. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with influential Emirati leaders and experts, gaining valuable insights to drive personal and professional growth.