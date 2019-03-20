Abu Dhabi: The Ministerial Development Council held a meeting to discuss various issues related to government affairs, under the chairmanship of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. Shaikh Mansour stressed the active and important role of People of Determination in the UAE, adding, “The UAE has gone a long way in integrating and empowering the People of Determination in the community by developing policies, programmes and initiatives to create a suitable environment around them, enabling them to enjoy all services and ensure that they benefit from them, and we will continue this approach to make the UAE a global role model.” The council reviewed the formation of a Higher Committee for the Services of People of Determination with the aim of providing all needed support and empowerment. The council reviewed the developments of the Federal System for Human Resources and Payrolls which is supervised by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, and aims to provide a unified electronic database in the federal government.