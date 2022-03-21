Abu Dhabi: With its constant sunshine, pristine beaches and thrilling attractions, Abu Dhabi is the ultimate destination for a ‘staycation’ this springtime.

Many of the destination’s top attractions can be found on its surrounding islands. Department of Culture and Tourism has selected four islands in the emirate for some great holiday adventures during spring holidays.

A nature-based destination teeming with wildlife, Sir Bani Yas Island is perfect for family-friendly adventures with five-star boutique hotels, luxury villas and historical sites. Awarded the World’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination at the 2014 World Travel Awards, more than half of Sir Bani Yas Island is made up of the Arabian Wildlife Park — one of the region’s largest wildlife reserves — which is home to more than 17,000 free-roaming animals, including the Arabian oryx, gazelles, giraffes, hyenas and cheetahs.

Yas Island

If you’re after a ‘staycation’ that blends non-stop family fun balanced with tranquil relaxation, then head to Yas Island. Packed with attractions for visitors of all ages, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to more than 20 exhilarating rides and attractions, including the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa.

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi is perfect for a full day of heart-pumping thrills with over 40 rides, slides and attractions that areperfect for all ages. The world’s biggest and fully air-conditioned indoor theme park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, brings all the legendary characters from this famous studio to life, including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and Bugs Bunny. Don’t forget to set aside a day on Yas Beach to soak up the sun next to crystal-clear waters and natural mangroves.

Hudayriyat Island

The all-new Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District in Abu Dhabi is the ultimate friends and family destination. Accessible by bridge from the city. Hudayriyat Island features sports facilities, restaurants, glamping grounds and play parks. The Marsana waterfront promenade has a dedicated splash park, swimming pool and play area for kids and a public beach, the ideal chillout spot for watching exquisite sunsets.

Thrill-seekers of all ages can have thrilling time at four exclusive parks at Circuit X Hudayriyat. For those who want to feel closer to nature, Bab Al Nojoum is the ultimate glamping getaway with luxurious, eco-friendly tents and camper vans, ranging from two-storey duplex tents, fully equipped with modern facilities, to ocean view beach tents of varying sizes.

Lourvre in Saadiyat Island, an Abu Dhabi island which is rapidly developing into a top tier leisure, residential, business and cultural hub

Saadiyat Island

Just a short drive from downtown Abu Dhabi, the 27-square-kilometre Saadiyat Island is rapidly developing into a top tier leisure, residential, business and cultural hub. When staying at one of the island’s luxurious resorts, you are close to the city’s vibrant arts and culture scene with the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, an art-lover’s dream display of significant historical, cultural and sociological works, and Manarat Al Saadiyat, which hosts the Abu Dhabi Art fair as well as workshops in printmaking, painting, theatre, robotics and more.

The 400-metre-long Saadiyat Public Beach is an ideal spot for a day out for leisure seekers. Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, the region’s first ocean course, offers the chance to spot dolphins at play in the Arabian Gulf, while the exclusive Saadiyat Beach Club is home to an outdoor swimming pool, fitness and wellness programmes, spa, sauna and steam rooms, kids’ pool and play areas, and private cabanas and loungers set on beautiful white sand.