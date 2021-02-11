Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi authorities have launched a mass COVID-19 screening campaign in the Baniyas area in Abu Dhabi, as well as in Al Ain’s Al Aamerah area
The pre-emptive testing campaign was launched “after detecting a number of cases in both areas”, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Thursday. The screening has been initiated by the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crisis and Diasaters Committee, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH) and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.
The Committee has also called upon residents to fully cooperate with health authorities for the testing process, and to comply with all COVID-19 precautionary measures.