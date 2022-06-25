Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece.
During the meeting, held over a business dinner banquet in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed opportunities to strengthen prospects of joint cooperation across various fields within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries.
They also reviewed issues of mutual interest, including developments on the regional and global arenas.
Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Dendias, praising the growing strategic relations between the UAE and Greece and their fruitful cooperation across various domains.
The UAE top diplomat affirmed that the UAE-Greece diplomatic relations, which began in 1976, have witnessed continuous progress, noting to the qualitative leaps achieved by the 2020 strategic partnership signed between them.
For his part, Nikos Dendias offered his condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed, and wished continuing progress and prosperity for the UAE under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The Greek Minister also highlighted his country’s pride in the relations it enjoys with the UAE and their strategic partnership.