Online service saves time and effort in going to the police station

Residents can now find out about travel ban before heading to the airport. Photo for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Police’s online service that helps individuals check their status in a financial case registered against them has benefitted 75,000 people from 150 nationalities, said Dubai Police.

People can log on to the Dubai Police website or download the Dubai Police e-app, with a valid Emirates ID to use the service. The service allows the person to check whether the police or judicial entities have issued a travel ban against them.

Since its launch in September 2018, the service has processed a total of 540,000 inquiries leading to the recovery of Dh6 billion and facilitated financial savings of over Dh million.

This helps in cutting down on the time and effort in obtaining information on one’s case status. The service also allows individuals to check if there is a travel ban issued against them.

The stats were announced by Dubai Police during of the Strategic Affairs Council of the Executive Council of Dubai on Tuesday.

Dubai Police also briefed the council on its Smart Status Notification Service, which seeks to notify individuals charged in small financial cases via SMS about any travel bans on them to give them an opportunity to settle their cases.

More than 21,000 individuals belonging to 137 nationalities have benefitted from the service which has facilitated the recovery of Dh2.1 billion and savings of Dh38 million.

Free of charge

The online service by Dubai Police to check your financial crime status is free of charge. To use the service, residents need to enter their name and Emirates ID number.

They are alerted if there is a travel ban and are advised to head to a designated police station to allow them to clear financial charges against them and lift the travel ban.

How to use the service

• Visit Dubai Police website

• Go to services section

• Click on ‘Individuals’

• Search for criminal status of financial cases