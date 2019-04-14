Dubai: More than 5,781 emergency calls were made to Dubai police as a number of traffic accidents broke out across the city.

The Dubai Police Command and Control Unit said it also recorded 203 traffic accidents from 6pm on Saturday until 7am on Sunday due to weather conditions.

Lt Colonel Mohammad Al Muhairi, Deputy Director of Command and Control Department at Dubai Police, urged motorists to keep a safe distance between cars and follow traffic instructions as accidents in rainy weather always dangerous.