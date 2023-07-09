1. Saudi Arabia: Pilgrims are banned from carrying these 30 items in flight baggage

Banned goods will be confiscated, and passengers will have no rights to claim them

2. UAE visit visa: Know the fee for one-time 30-day extension

Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Ports Security announces extension

3. How UAE students aced their IB diploma exams

Hard work, sleepless nights, extra effort pay off: say top achievers

4. 10 eco-tourism spots in the UAE you can visit for under Dh20 or free

Mangroves, desert reserves and fossil dunes – all the experiences you can enjoy in Dubai

5. Meet Yusuf Bhai, the ‘doctor of fragrance’ from Dubai’s Deira