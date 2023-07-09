1. Saudi Arabia: Pilgrims are banned from carrying these 30 items in flight baggage
Banned goods will be confiscated, and passengers will have no rights to claim them
2. UAE visit visa: Know the fee for one-time 30-day extension
Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Ports Security announces extension
3. How UAE students aced their IB diploma exams
Hard work, sleepless nights, extra effort pay off: say top achievers
4. 10 eco-tourism spots in the UAE you can visit for under Dh20 or free
Mangroves, desert reserves and fossil dunes – all the experiences you can enjoy in Dubai
5. Meet Yusuf Bhai, the ‘doctor of fragrance’ from Dubai’s Deira
Perfumer talks about his journey from Kerala to UAE and linking memories to scents