Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security in the UAE has announced that holders of visit visas for relatives or friends, valid for 30, 60, or 90 days, are entitled to a one-time 30-day extension at a fee of Dh750.
Smart app
The visa extension can be easily applied for through the smart application "UAEICP".
READ MORE
To qualify for the extension service, the visitor must be in the country at the time of application, and their passport must be valid for at least six months. The required documents for the extension include the original entry permit and a colored personal photo that meets approved standards.
• Dh500 - issuance fees,
• Dh100 - application fees
• Dh100 - smart services fees
• Dh50 - for insurance and IA fees
Applications that are returned due to missing data or incomplete documents will be rejected electronically after 30 days. After three such rejections, the application is permanently rejected.
In the event of rejection, only the issuance fees and financial guarantees, if any, will be refunded.
Refunds are processed through credit card within six months of the application date or via check or bank transfer (for banks within the UAE) within a maximum of five years.
The Federal Authority has streamlined the process of applying for a visit visa for relatives or friends abroad via their smart application, enhancing the customer experience and meeting the needs of all categories of foreigners and residents in the UAE.
Several conditions for issuing a visit visa for a relative or friend have been set by the Authority, including proof of kinship and justifications for the visit. If the visitor is a foreign wife visiting her husband who is a GCC citizen, she must have a valid residence permit in her husband's country.