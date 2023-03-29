Abu Dhabi: Three participants have each won Dh100,000 in the latest weekly Big Ticket draw held in the UAE.
Indian expat Singaram Sivanadiyan saw his ticket picked up in the third weekly e-draw in March. Sivanadiyan has been a resident of Ajman for the past 20 years and currently works as a warehouse manager. He first heard about Big Ticket through word-of-mouth and has been pooling money with five of his friends for the past four years. Another winner, Mozambican national Sheniz Rahim, decided to purchase her first-ever ticket six months ago while on a visit to Dubai and has been doing so every month ever since. When asked about how she will spend her winnings, Sheniz said she is yet to make any plans.
Doha resident Rahul Geetha Menon, who is from India, won the prize as well. Menon has been a resident of Qatar for the past seven years and currently works as a safety supervisor. He first heard about Big Ticket through friends and has been purchasing tickets every month for the past eight months. Having pooled his money with a group of 20 people, he said he hadn’t expected to win.