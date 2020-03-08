Dubai: Dubai Customs dealt with 20.44 million items of luggage on board 88,000 flights arriving into Terminal 3 of Dubai Airport last year, according to statistics released on Sunday. They also completed 34,200 customs transactions and made 1,301 seizures, 1,198 of which were criminal and 103 which were customs seizures. An advanced full body scanner was behind a number of seizures, including a passenger’s attempt to smuggle 82 cocaine capsules weighing 1,157 grams in her stomach. Two bags of khat weighing 37-kg and a 4.3-kg bag of cocaine were also seized in other incidents.