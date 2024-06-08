More than 40 exceptional women from diverse domains are being honoured at the 2024 Excellence Awards at the Museum of the Future in Dubai today. The event, which starts at 5.30pm will see Shaikha Lubna Bint Khalid Al Qasimi, the UAE’s first female minister, gracing the venue in her capacity as Chief Guest, along with other dignitaries to present the awards to the esteemed winners. Shaikha Lubna will also be delivering a keynote address at the event, followed by keynotes from Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, and Eugene Mayne, Tristar Group Founder and CEO.

The 2024 Excellence Awards has seen keen participation from women across a variety of sectors including business, health, media, the arts and technology, with nominations pouring in since its announcement in April.

Gulf News and Being She have appointed a distinguished jury for the Excellence Awards 2024, comprising Dr Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai; Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman; Shaikha Ebrahim Al Mutawa, Director of Hospitality Affairs in the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of the Nikai Group of Companies; and Salima Gutieva, Vice President and Country Manager for the UAE at Visa.

The stage is set, as Gulf News and Being She celebrate an evening of excellence and the power of women at the 2024 Excellence Awards.

Awards ceremony starts with Lifetime Achievement Award in Excellence in Education category for Shakuntala Mankani

Jury members felicitated at Excellence Awards 2024

Eugene Mayne, Tristar Group Founder and CEO, shares his keynote at Excellence Awards 2024

Ismail Al Naqi, Director General, Free Zones Authority of Ajman shares his keynote

In her keynote, Shaikha Lubna hails support of UAE Leadership to further woman empowerment

Addressing the audience, Shaikha Lubna says, “Thanks to the leadership, today the UAE is a dynamic, modern society where women participate meaningfully in every facet of social and political life. Under the Constitution, women enjoy the same legal status, claim to titles, access to education, the right to practice professions, and the right to inherit property as men.

To the recipients of tonight’s awards, I offer my heartfelt congratulations. Your achievements serve as a beacon of inspiration, illuminating the path for others to follow. May you continue to shine brightly, igniting the flames of possibility wherever you go!”

Shaikha Lubna felicitated at Excellence Awards 2024

Aparna Bajpai, Founder, Being She shares her welcome note at Excellence Awards 2024

Addressing audience members at The Excellence Awards while delivering her welcome note, Aparna says, “This marks the fourth consecutive year that BeingShe is hosting this event, and for the second year in a row, we are privileged to gather at the magnificent Museum of the Future in Dubai, UAE.

“The essence of BeingShe is to empower working women through meaningful networking, mentorship, and opportunities for both personal and professional growth. This year, I am particularly humbled by our new partnership with Gulf News, a leading media house in the country. This collaboration not only strengthens our platform but also amplifies our impact, providing even greater opportunities for growth and visibility for our women members."

Gulf News announces launch of The Empowered, in collaboration with Being She

The Empowered is an annual subscription for all working women in the UAE, offering unique benefits and support from Gulf News and Being She, reveals Tina.

Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Sales Manager, Events, Supplements & Contract Publishing shares her welcome note

Thanking all the nominees for being a part of the Excellence Awards 2024 and ensuring its success, Tina says, “In every corner of the globe, women are breaking barriers, setting new standards, and inspiring future generations. Whether in business, science, the arts, sports, community service, and so many more spheres, the contributions of women are transformative, and they are invaluable. This evening, we are privileged to be in the presence of a selection of such trailblazers whose stories of resilience, innovation, and leadership are nothing short of inspiring.”

Chief Guest, Shaikha Lubna arrives at the venue

