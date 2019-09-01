Major General Al Marri inspects the procedures of passengers at airports. Image Credit: GDRFA

Dubai: More than 1.4 million passengers arrived in Dubai during the last two weeks of August this year, an official in the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai said on Sunday.

Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said that his department were handling entry procedures for 85,000 travellers per day through Dubai airports.

About 260,135 travellers used 75 smart gates during the last two weeks of August, which eased the traffic through Dubai international airports.

“More people are using the smart gates recently in the busiest airport in the world. Many travellers used the airports on July and August during the summer holiday. The figures showing how Dubai is an attraction destination for everyone,” Maj Gen Al Merri said in a statement.