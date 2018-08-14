Jumeirah Emirates Towers was the most enjoyable staycation I’ve had this summer and it did not break the bank.

From the second I stepped foot into the hotel, I felt the hospitality from every single person I came across. Jumeirah Emirates Towers has been around for 18 years and is one of the region’s most iconic buildings (it is after all part of the Dubai skyline). The two equilateral triangles are both an office tower and a hotel, and in between, the Boulevard, an upscale retail and dining complex.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers has a reputation of being a business hotel, however, I was there for 100 per cent pleasure and it catered to that too. It’s located in Dubai’s financial district, which means you are close to work (Trade Centre, DIFC) and a short drive away from play (The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, and the many famous DIFC restaurants). Which means that people can easily switch between business and leisure, just like that.

The room

One of the best features of Jumeirah Emirates Towers are the rooms. They have spacious, comfortable rooms with so many little details that make the stay just that bit more interesting. The most eye-catching factor was the floor-to-ceiling windows, which offer views across the city. I had the Dubai Frame view, which I could see from my bed, which by the way was so incredibly comfortable that almost every guest I spoke to told me that they couldn’t get out of theirs. The hotel has 400 rooms and suites, all with a modern design and high-end finishes.

Check this out: there is a floor in the hotel dedicated to women only. On level 40 is the Chopard Ladies floor.

It’s a private accommodation and some of the in-room amenities include yoga mats, a cosmetics fridge and of course, Chopard bathing products, which I also had in my bathroom.

What to do

The hotel has got a great pool, which has uninterrupted sun from 12pm until sunset. Their Talise Spa should be on every guest’s list of things to do. I tried their organic Hungarian facial there, which was so calming and I smelled like a field of flowers for the rest of the day. If you are staying at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, you also get to enjoy a host of benefits, including unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark and for Dh35 per person, the private beach at Jumeirah Beach Hotel and high-speed wireless internet access for the duration of the stay.

Where to eat

The hotel has really stepped up its restaurant offerings in the last few years. It is home to nine eateries, not including those outside of the hotel, in the boulevard, which means you have a lot of options to choose from.

- Dinner in an Elevator

This summer, Jumeirah has introduced their new campaign of 90 ways to enjoy summer in the UAE and number six on the list is probably one of a kind. It’s a very unusual and unique experience that I’ve never come across anywhere else. Emirates Towers offers a five-course dinner in a glass elevator. You start on the ground floor and move up eight floors every course until you end on the 40th floor.

- The Rib Room and the Rib Room Bar

A New York-inspired steakhouse celebrated for its prime cuts of meat and elegant atmosphere. An extension of the steakhouse, The Rib Room Bar serves bar bites, classic lunch options and quality beverages. Foodies can also tackle the huge variety of different meat cuts with a masterclass hosted by the Master Butcher at The Rib Room, Jumeirah Emirates Towers complete with a three course lunch for just Dh325 per person.

- Mundo

The main restaurant at the hotel is where we enjoyed our breakfast. The lobby-level restaurant celebrates four distinct flavours and cooking styles: Mediterranean, Arabic, Indian and Asian.

- Alta Badia

It is all about honest Italian cuisine and skyline views at Alta Badia. It’s on the 50th floor, so perfect place to catch the sunset. The Alta Badia Bar is on level 51.

- Lobby Lounge

Located on the ground floor of Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the Lobby Lounge serves light snacks and refreshments throughout the day.

- La Cantine du Faubourg

One of my favourite French spots in town. This celebrated Parisian hang-out, which first opened at Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore in Paris more than a decade ago, serves modern French cuisine from its ground-floor location in Emirates Towers.

What we recommend

If you are looking for an affordable five-star stay with amazing and hospitable staff as well as a range of dining options, Jumeirah Emirates towers is a great option. It’s central and a focused business hotel that doesn’t always feel like a business hotel, if you’re going entering with a playful mind-set. Despite the bustling area that the hotel is located at, one second on that hotel room bed and all your stress is forgotten.

Ratings

Rooms: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Value: 4/5

Cleanliness: 5/5

Location: 4/5

Location: Dubai Trade Centre Area.

Rate: Jumeirah Emirates Towers are offering a UAE Residents’ rate from Dh315 per night.