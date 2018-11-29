After being served tea and orange cake, came our first game drive. Jumping into a jeep with our guide Mangezi, we saw elephants guzzling from a waterhole, giraffes and their babies munching from treetops and herds of zebra that look totally out of place. As night fell, our guide shone a spotlight that picked up the shiny eyes of hyenas preparing to hunt. The highlight was being charged by an enormous elephant as we crossed his path. He trumpeted (an ear-shattering experience in itself), flapped his huge ears and broke into a canter, chasing the back of the jeep. We were beside ourselves, like kids on a ghost train.