Dubai: Sharjah International Airport is ready to welcome UAE residents stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions.

“We have completed all preparations to receive stranded UAE residents from abroad. The airport ensures it taking all precautionary measures in compliance with international standards, to guarantee the health and safety of travellers, customers, and employees, says a statement issued by the airport.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority said: “Along with our partners and other entities, the airport has completed all the necessary preparations to receive residents who have been stranded abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic. All organisational and operational procedures to ensure the safety of passengers and staff will be adhered to at all times.”

“We are delighted to be able to help return residents to their own homes and reunite them with family and friends. We can only imagine how difficult it must have been to stay away from their loved ones. We will continue our efforts to welcome more residents and families back to the comfort and safety of their homes,” he added.

UAE airlines have started bringing back stranded UAE residents from selected cities from around the world with effect from June 1.

Airport officials also held a series of meetings to discuss and implement the various safety procedures that have been set by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, to ensure health and safety at all airports in the region.