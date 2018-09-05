The long weekend coming up this month was a pleasant surprise to many UAE residents and what better way to take advantage of it than with a short and relaxing getaway.

Oman – From Dh600

Oman is a popular travel destination for residents, many preferring to go by road as well. In case you decide to fly out in comfort the upcoming long weekend, you won’t have to shell out much and the visa process is straightforward and quick for UAE residents. Get an e-visa by submitting all relevant documents online. You could fly to Muscat or Salalah (both around Dh600 to Dh700), or drive to Hatta.

Read our travel guide to this beautiful country and decide where you want to set up camp for three days over the next weekend.

India – From Dh700

While a trip to India for just three days isn’t really enough to give you the diverse vibes that the country has to offer, there are some amazing cities you could travel to for cheap to get authentic experiences. This month you can book flights to Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and more – all for Dh1000 or less for round-trip tickets. Mumbai is a cultural city and the home of Bollywood while the capital city of the country is close to the world wonder Taj Mahal and other places. You just need to choose what kind of trip you want to take.

Bahrain – From Dh700

Bahrain isn’t really a top-of-mind choice for travellers out of the UAE but our detailed and picturesque travel guide should be able to change your mind. Steeped in culture and history, the country offers a calm and relaxing vibe as compared to UAE’s adventurous and flashy sights. It can offer a nice change of scene and is family-friendly as well. As a UAE resident, you can pay to get an e-visa on arrival.

Armenia – From Dh900

Another country close to the UAE with a mix of European and Mediterranean culture and architecture, a trip to Armenia is definitely one for culture lovers. With its green terrains, lakes and castle-like architectural landmarks, it is a clear change of scenery for UAE residents. Indian passport holders, residents or otherwise, get visa on arrival or e-visas to the country since November 2017.

Note: These rates are based on those available on Skyscanner.ae as of the date of publishing this piece, and may change based on dates or availability. Kindly check prices and compare between various websites before booking any trips.