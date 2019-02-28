For years, popular destinations such as Kyoto and Washington DC have successfully marketed the annual occurrence through a series of packaged holidays centred solely on chasing the bloom. Online hotel reservations provider Agoda offers up ideal cities to bring you that much closer to the festivities, while Airbnb goes a step further by offering opportunities to ‘increase your Instagram followers and get more likes and comments’ as well with add-ons to you itinerary such as cooking classes and immersive experiences during the spring break.