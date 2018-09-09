1998 - Britain’s Richard Branson and United States adventurer Steve Fossett, locked for years in a race to make the first round-the-world balloon flight, announced they would unite in a bid to achieve their dream. Between them, the two men have made several attempts to create history, falling victim each time to bad weather or faulty equipment. Branson said he was aware of the risks, but just could not give up the attempt to set the record.

Other major events on September 10

1844 - France’s war in Morocco ends with the Treaty of Tangier.

1921 - The world first controlled-access highway opens near Berlin.

1923 - Ireland is admitted to the League of Nations.

1939 - Canada declares war on Germany during Second World War.

1973 - Two IRA bombs explode at King’s Cross Station and Euston Station in London.

1974 - Guinea-Bissau gains independence from Portugal.

1999 - Three bombs explode in apartment buildings in Moscow and Volgodonsk in Russia, killing at least 229 people.

2002 - Switzerland joins the United Nations.

2007 - Pakistan deports former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia after his dramatic return from exile.

2016 - At least 15 dead, 70 injured in Bangladesh factory fire.