Google's apology

“After the rollout, we received reports that in some virtual environments, Chrome on Windows displays a blank page, which may be because Chrome mistakenly believes it’s covered by another window. As soon as we confirmed the reports, the feature was disabled.



"If Chrome on Windows is displaying blank pages, restart Chrome. On the next start, this feature will be disabled.



We also want to provide an explanation of how this change was rolled out. For some features, Chrome uses a gradual rollout process that happens more slowly than the main rollout. This allows us to quickly revert a change if we discover a bug that wasn’t uncovered in prior testing.



Once we received reports of the problem, we were able to revert it immediately. We sincerely apologize for the disruption this caused.”