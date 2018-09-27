Dubai: A video of a seal slapping a kayaker with an octopus in the middle of the ocean has gone viral and everyone is confused.

Yes, you read that right. The clip shows a group of kayakers paddling off the coast of Kaikoura on New Zealand’s South Island. Amongst them, Kyle Mulinder is seen in the video watching the seal dive and hunt an octopus.

However, to Mulinder’s surprise, the seal quickly returns to the surface with the octopus in its mouth and flings it on him. Mulinder is left shocked and screams in surprise.

Mulinder shared the footage on his Instagram account that has gotten over 12,000 views within 12 hours.

“I’m not sure who got more of a surprise, the seal, the octopus or me,” the caption on his’s post read.

Now, the video has been shared on online platforms thousands of times and people are expressing their responses of amusement and confusion.

Twitter user Bratche Webster, @bratche, wrote: “When I woke up this morning... seeing a seal slap a man with an octopus was not on my list.”

Biologist Daniel Schneider, @BiologistDan, posted: “I’ve had seals do lots of bizarre things to me while diving. I’ve never had one capture an octopus and slap me in the face with it. I wonder what the kayaker did to deserve it.”

I've had seals do lots of bizarre things to me while diving. I've never had one capture an octopus and slap me in the face with it. I wonder what the kayaker did to deserve it? pic.twitter.com/RyxzH8CLlH — Daniel Schneider (@BiologistDan) September 26, 2018

Several users also shared quirky comments about resonating with either Mulinder, the seal or the octopus from the video.

Tweep Caitriona Balf, @caitrionambalfe, wrote: “Some days I feel like I’m a seal in a sea of kayakers and all I want is to just slap one in the face with an octopus...... and now I know I’m not alone.”

User, @BedsideYak, posted: “Some days I’m the man. Some days I’m the seal. Most days I’m the octopus.”

Whereas, tweep, Jake Vig, @Jake_Vig, got creative and wrote a backstory: “The backstory I landed on: Guy lends seal his octopus when they were neighbours. Seal didn’t return it. Guy passive aggressively brings it up one too many times. Seal finally explodes: ‘You want your octopus back? Here’s your… octopus!’”

Twitter user, Peter Lloyd, @prlloyd63, also shared his take on what the seal, according to him, could have thought: “Seal – ‘Now to those other seven kayakers, let this be a warning, I’ve got one octopus, and I’m not afraid to use it!’”