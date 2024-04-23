Tenable, the Exposure Management company, will showcase its exposure management solutions at GISEC Global 2024. The solutions will illuminate the attack paths that exist within organisations' infrastructure, across IT and operational technology (OT) environments, before threat actors can exploit them.

As part of GISEC, on April 23 from the Critical Infrastructure stage, Marty Edwards, Tenable Deputy CTO - OT/IoT, will participate in a CISO panel discussion titled “Capitalizing on AI & ML to Address Cyber-Security Challenges in the Energy Sector”. Edwards will also present a talk titled, “Successfully Integrating OT Information into Your CISOs Security Program”’.

The UAE is focused on becoming a global hub for business and innovation which is driving digital transformation in the region. This has led to rapid adoption of cloud technologies. A recent report from McKinsey & Company suggests that cloud services could deliver as much as $183 billion in value by 2030, generated from creating and scaling new products. In tandem, the convergence of IT, OT and Internet of Things (IoT) is powering today’s modern infrastructure. Against this backdrop the cyber threat to organizations has significantly increased with the head of cybersecurity for the UAE government warning that the public sector alone faces nearly 50,000 cyberattack efforts every day.

To mitigate the risks, it is essential to gain full visibility into both IT and OT environments and determine where vulnerabilities exist. Tenable’s solutions empower organizations to anticipate attacks and reduce cyber risk wherever it resides.

“Attackers see many ways in and multiple paths through technology environments to do damage to organizations. That said, organizations aren’t helpless,” said Maher Jadallah, Senior Director Middle East & North Africa, Tenable. “To secure the modern attack surface security teams need a unified approach to security that transcends silos. I’m looking forward to GISEC and the opportunity to showcase our latest solutions that help our customers understand and address their business risk.”

From booth C98 in Hall 5 Tenable will showcase:

● Tenable One Exposure Management Platform — combines risk-based vulnerability management, web application security, cloud security and identity security.

● Tenable Cloud Security — multi-cloud solution that simplifies cloud complexity and, through precise contextual analysis, enables teams to efficiently identify and address accurately prioritized security gaps.

● Tenable OT Security — an industrial security solution that identifies assets in the OT environment, communicates risk, prioritizes action and enables IT and OT security teams to work better together.

● Tenable Identity Exposure — a fast, agentless Active Directory (AD) and Azure AD security solution that allows organizations to see everything in their complex AD environment, predict what matters to reduce risk and eliminate attack paths before attackers exploit them.